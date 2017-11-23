German stocks - Factors to watch on November 23

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BAYER

Brazil’s antitrust agency Cade could extend by as up to 90 days its analysis of the takeover of seeds company Monsanto Co. by Bayer, according to a regulatory filing posted on the watchdog’s website on Wednesday.

SAP

Europe’s largest technology company, which last month said its South African sales commissions were being probed by U.S. regulators, has launched an investigation into its business practices in the Gulf region, it said on Wednesday.

SIEMENS

The chairman of the IG Metall labor Union said he didn’t want to merely accpet plant closures at Siemens and “would make considerable noise”, though he stopped short of calling for strikes, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday.

THYSSENKRUPP

German engineering and steel group Thyssenkrupp reported a 30-percent rise in full-year operating profit, helped by a strong performance at its steel and materials distribution units.

TALANX

Capital Markets Day due.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Q4 results due.

KWS SAAT

Q1 results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Munich Re - SocGen raises to buy from hold, ups target price to EUR 215 from EUR 180

Salzgitter AG - Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy

United Internet AG - Deutsche Bank raises price target to 65 euros from 64 euros; rating buy

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -1.2 pct.

Time: 6.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German detailed Q3 GDP due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.8 pct q/q, +2.6 pct y/y.

German November Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 60.4 points vs 60.6, Services PMI at 55.0 vs 54.7, Composite at 56.7 vs 56.6.

($1 = 0.8506 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Douglas Busvine)