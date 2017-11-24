FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German stocks - Factors to watch on November 24
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2017 / 6:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on November 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

LINDE

Additional acceptance period for Praxair merger due to end at 2300 GMT.

THYSSENKRUPP

Shareholder Cevian said Thyssenkrupp’s management had not yet delivered what was promised and that it needed to look at the structure of its other divisions too, co-founder Lars Foerberg told Handelsblatt in an interview published Friday.

OSRAM

When asked by Handelsblatt daily whether Osram was courting potential Chinese investors, CEO Olaf Berlien said: “Nobody has talked to us recently. The German government has also made clear that it is interested in high-tech companies in Germany.”

RHEINMETALL

The next step in European defence sector consolidation will relate to land-based systems such as tanks, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger told Handelsblatt newspaper. “I am optimistic that there will be solutions there,” he said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.02 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 116.6 vs 116.7, Current Conditions at 125.0 vs 124.8, Expectations at 108.9 vs 109.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.