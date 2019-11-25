German stocks - Factors to watch on November 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

Bayer’s Monsanto pleaded guilty to spraying a banned pesticide on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and agreed to pay $10.2 million in criminal fines and other payments for the spraying and for illegally storing hazardous waste, U.S. prosecutors said.

Singapore’s state fund Temasek is standing by its investment in Bayer although litigation over glyphosate-based weed-killer will drag on, the fund’s managing director said.

LUFTHANSA

Italy’s Industry ministry might appoint a new commissioner with a 6 to 12 month mandate to restructure the ailing carrier, Italian daily La Repubblica said on Sunday, adding a candidate was Michael Kraus, the former head of Air Dolomiti, a Lufthansa unit. Lufthansa previously said it would be open to make an investment in Alitalia, if the company will make restructuring progress.

VOLKSWAGEN

Premium unit Audi wants to cut thousands of jobs to fund a costly transition to electric vehicles, but talks with powerful labour representatives have hit a logjam, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Separately, Volkswagen still plans to increase productivity in factories by 6% this year, board member Oliver Blume told Automobilwoche.

OSRAM

Singapore’s state investor Temasek, the biggest shareholder in Austria’s AMS, backs the sensor maker’s planned $5 billion takeover of German lighting group Osram, the fund’s managing director told a magazine on Saturday.

TLG Immobilien

The company said a court had confirmed a settlement offered to outside shareholders of WCM.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BORUSSIA DORTMUND - 0.06 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.2% at close.

Nikkei +0.8%, Shanghai stocks +0.7%.

Time: 6:15 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ifo business climate due at 0900 GMT. Index seen rising to 95.0 points, with current conditions seen improving to 97.9 and expectations seen rising to 92.5 points.

