German stocks - Factors to watch on November 26

An Indian antitrust probe has found that units of Tata Steel Ltd, Sweden’s AB SKF and Germany’s Schaeffler AG colluded on the pricing of bearings, according to an investigation report seen by Reuters.
Deutsche Post DHL Group’s StreetScooter electric vehicle unit will enter the U.S. market next year as delivery firms and municipalities work to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
* LINDE PLC: Berenberg initiates coverage with buy rating and price target of 210 euros
German GfK consumer sentiment due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 9.6
