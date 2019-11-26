German stocks - Factors to watch on November 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

SCHAFFLER

An Indian antitrust probe has found that units of Tata Steel Ltd, Sweden’s AB SKF and Germany’s Schaeffler AG colluded on the pricing of bearings, according to an investigation report seen by Reuters.

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post DHL Group’s StreetScooter electric vehicle unit will enter the U.S. market next year as delivery firms and municipalities work to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

ROCKET INTERNET

9M results due

SCOUT24

Capital markets day due

INSTONE REAL ESTATE

Q3 results due

KWS SAAT

Fiscal Q1 results due

EX-DIVIDEND

BORUSSIA DORTMUND - 0.06 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* LINDE PLC: Berenberg initiates coverage with buy rating and price target of 210 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7%, S&P 500 +0.8%, Nasdaq +1.3% at close.

Nikkei +0.4%, Shanghai stocks -0.1%.

Time: 6:07 GMT

ECONOMY

German GfK consumer sentiment due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 9.6

