German stocks - Factors to watch on November 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

SIEMENS

Three people affiliated with a Chinese cyber security firm hacked into the networks of Siemens, Trimble Inc and Moody’s Analytics to steal business secrets, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Germany’s leading seafood company Deutsche See has appealed against a German court’s rejection of its complaint against the carmaker over its emissions test-cheating scandal.

SCOUT24

Shareholders MEP Ord and Willis LUX are selling about 10 million ordinary shares in the operator of digital classified platforms through an accelerated bookbuilt, a bookrunner said.

CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG

Swiss bidders Highlight Communications and Studhalter Investment have made a takeover offer of 2.30 euros per share for the media firm.

EX-DIVIDEND

BVB - dividend 0.06 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.02 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment index for December due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 10.8 points vs 10.7 points.

German October import prices also due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m, +2.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ludwig Burger)