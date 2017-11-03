German stocks - Factors to watch on November 3

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Mobile-Sprint working to salvage merger; talks restarted, CNBC reporting, citing Dow Jones.

EVONIK

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 7 percent at 616 million euros. Poll:

GEA GROUP

Q3 results due.

DIC ASSET

Q3 results due.

BEFESA

Shares in the metals recycler start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Befesa priced its initial public offering of shares at 28 euros apiece, the bottom of the offer range, ahead of its market debut.

HELLOFRESH

HelloFresh shares rose as much as 4 percent on their first day of public trading, valuing the Berlin-based meal-kit delivery firm at more than double Blue Apron, the U.S rival from which it is rapidly seizing market share.

GETMYGUIDE

Berlin-based online travel booking firm GetYourGuide has raised $75 million to expand its offering that helps tourists book activities at destinations ranging from the Eiffel Tower in Paris to shark diving in Cape Town.

AUDI

Audi is recalling almost 5,000 cars in Europe for a software fix after finding they emitted too much nitrogen oxide, the pollutant that parent Volkswagen concealed from U.S. regulators in its devastating 2015 “dieselgate” scandal.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is exploring applying for a full UK banking licence so that it can continue to offer car loans after Britain leaves the European Union, the German automaker said on Thursday, confirming a Financial Times report.

AUTOS

Sales of new passenger cars in Germany rose 3.9 percent to 272,855 in October, rebounding after a 3 percent decline in September, Germany’s KBA motor authority said.

HUGO BOSS

German fashion house Hugo Boss raised its sales guidance for 2017 after a robust third quarter and said it was confident its new digital store concept would take off.

FRESENIUS

German healthcare group Fresenius SE said that weakness at Akorn, the U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs it has agreed to buy, could continue into next year but the deal was still worth it over the longer term.

FRAPORT

Ryanair and Lufthansa will drive growth at Frankfurt airport this winter, helping Germany’s largest hub to boost passenger numbers by around 5 percent this year, airport operator Fraport FRAG.DE said.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FRAPORT - Barclays raises price target to 58 euros from 55 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 5.43 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Tom Sims)