German stocks - Factors to watch on November 30

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

NORTH KOREA

The United States warned North Korea’s leadership it would be “utterly destroyed” if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, putting the U.S. mainland within range.

SIEMENS

The supervisory board of Siemens AG agreed on Wednesday to prepare to list its Healthineers medical equipment business on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the first half of 2018.

LUFTHANSA

Deadline for Lufthansa to propose remedies to the EU Commission related to its deal to buy Air Berlin assets.

RWE

German court ruling due on whether to hear evidence on a lawsuit by a climate activist suing RWE for its role in causing climate change, in a test case other environmentalists will be watching close.

STEEL

G20 forum on steel overcapacity due to be held in Berlin.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW brand due to hold year-end news conference.

Separately, Audi will continue developing its MLB production platform for vehicles with conventional engines, CEO Rupert Stadler said, according to daily Heilbronner Stimme.

FUCHS PETROLUB

The group said it was buying the lubricants business of Lubasyst in Romania, which generated sales of aruond 4 million euros in 2016.

HOCHTIEF

Australian unit Cimic won a A$390 million ($296 million) Hong Kong airport project.

OSRAM

Annual report due. The group reported financial results on Nov. 6 already.

Separately, Osram said it was raising its dividend proposal for 2017 to 1.11 euros per share from 1.10 euros and aimed to keep the payout at least stable for 2018.

CAPITAL STAGE

Q3 results due.

ROCKET INTERNET

Q3 results, Capital Markets Day due.

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

The supervisory board chairman of automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen, Giorgio Behr, is stepping down with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 6.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October retail sales due at 0700. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.8 pct y/y.

German November jobless data due at 0900 GMT. Seen -10,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen flat at 5.6 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.3175 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)