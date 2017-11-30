German stocks - Factors to watch on November 30

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The United States warned North Korea’s leadership it would be “utterly destroyed” if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, putting the U.S. mainland within range.
The supervisory board of Siemens AG agreed on Wednesday to prepare to list its Healthineers medical equipment business on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the first half of 2018.
Deadline for Lufthansa to propose remedies to the EU Commission related to its deal to buy Air Berlin assets.
German court ruling due on whether to hear evidence on a lawsuit by a climate activist suing RWE for its role in causing climate change, in a test case other environmentalists will be watching close.
G20 forum on steel overcapacity due to be held in Berlin.
VW brand due to hold year-end news conference.
Separately, Audi will continue developing its MLB production platform for vehicles with conventional engines, CEO Rupert Stadler said, according to daily Heilbronner Stimme.
The group said it was buying the lubricants business of Lubasyst in Romania, which generated sales of aruond 4 million euros in 2016.
Australian unit Cimic won a A$390 million ($296 million) Hong Kong airport project.
Annual report due. The group reported financial results on Nov. 6 already.
Separately, Osram said it was raising its dividend proposal for 2017 to 1.11 euros per share from 1.10 euros and aimed to keep the payout at least stable for 2018.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results, Capital Markets Day due.
The supervisory board chairman of automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen, Giorgio Behr, is stepping down with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday.
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.
German October retail sales due at 0700. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.8 pct y/y.
German November jobless data due at 0900 GMT. Seen -10,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen flat at 5.6 pct.
