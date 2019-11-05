German stocks - Factors to watch on November 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
The business software group said it would return an extra 1.5 billion euros to shareholders in 2020, with the enhanced payout made possible by its strong financial and operational performance.
Lufthansa-owned Austrian Airlines plans to lay off around 500 staff as part of efforts to reduce annual costs by about 100 million euros, a person familiar with the plan said.
The carmaker’s Audi unit plans to cut annual production capacity at its main factories in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm by a combined 200,000 vehicles, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas cast doubt on whether Chinese telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies could participate in the development and construction of the country’s fifth-generation data network.
The real estate group said that nine-month funds from operations fell more than 5% to 84.2 million euros and confirmed its 2019 outlook.
Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 432 million euros. Poll:
Detailed Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 62.5 million euros. Poll: The fashion company issued a profit warning in October, citing weak demand in the United States and Hong Kong.
Q3 results due. The company in September cut its guidance for 2019 sales to 620-640 million euros.
Dow Jones +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.4%, Nasdaq +0.6% at close.
Nikkei +2.0%, Shanghai stocks +0.7%.
* No major German economic data scheduled
* ECB President Christine Lagarde showered praise on former German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, one of the bank’s top critics, using her first speech since taking over at the ECB to signal a willingness to work with all sides.
* The United States has pushed past Germany and France as the most common trading partner for British businesses, and looks set to keep this position after Britain leaves the European Union, according to an annual survey by HSBC.
