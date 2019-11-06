German stocks - Factors to watch on November 6

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

EARNINGS

Earnings expectations for European listed companies improved slightly for the third quarter but the region is still stuck in a corporate recession, data shows.

ADIDAS

Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 631 million euros. Poll:

BMW

Q3 results due. Operating profit (EBIT) seen at 2.16 billion euros, net profit at 1.53 billion euros. Poll:

WIRECARD

Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 138 million euros.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission released its order approving T-Mobile US’ proposed $26.5 billion tie-up with Sprint Corp.

TELECOMS

Germany could still decide to rule out Chinese telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies from the construction of the country’s fifth-generation data network due to security concerns, the defence minister said.

AUTOS

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel rejected an offer to become the head of Germany’s VDA car lobby group after media reports that he was in line for the post caused a public outcry and prompted accusations of nepotism.

BANKING

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz called on the EU to end a deadlock and move forward with key banking union projects if it does not want to be pushed around on the international stage, according to an op-ed for the Financial Times.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deputy CEO Karl von Rohr due to speak at Frankfurt conference

BRENNTAG

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen at 253 million euros. Poll:

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Detailed Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 71.5 million euros. Poll: The company said in October it expected Q3 operating profit of $85 million on revenues of $409 million.

FRAPORT

Q3 results due

QIAGEN

The company announced a series of agreements that expand its immuno-oncology assets for a commercialisation of novel companion diagnostics.

RTL GROUP

9M results due

HANNOVER RE

Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 297 million euros. Poll:

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Fiscal H1 results due

NORMA GROUP

Q3 results due

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Q3 results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.1%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.

Time: 5:19 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMY

* September industrial orders data due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.1% m/m

* Engineering association VDMA September orders data due at 0900 GMT

* Chemicals association VCI Q3 report due at 0900 GMT

* The Council of Economic Experts publishes its annual report in which it discusses economic developments

