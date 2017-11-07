German stocks - Factors to watch on November 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Q3 results due. EBIT seen down 0.4 percent at 2.37 billion euros. Poll:
Auto parts supplier Continental and lighting company Osram said they plan to set up a joint venture next year to develop lighting products for the automotive industry.
The lender’s chief governance officer, Florian Drinhausen, will next year be appointed as new chief corporate counsel, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, without citing the source of its information.
The acceptance period for conversion of its shares into shares of the new company merged with Praxair is due to end at 1300 GMT.
Co-founder Hasso Plattner is selling a 360 million euro stake in the software company.
Siemens Gamesa said on Monday it plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs worldwide as it braces for sales to plunge by as much as a fifth next year.
The company kept its 2017 profit and sales guidance after a decline in nine-month results.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 15 percent at 62 million euros. Poll:
The lighting maker expects further growth in profit and sales next year after posting 2017 results on Monday that matched expectations as it sold more automotive chips.
Q3 results due. Net income seen up 11 percent at 46.8 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 88 percent at 2.3 million euros. The company already said it expected Q3 EBIT of between a 5 million euro loss and a profit of 5 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due. EBIT seen down 3.2 percent at $59.4 million. Poll:
Q3 results due.
The genetic testing company reaffirming its 2017 adjusted EPS target of $1.25-1.27 at constant exchange rates and before restructuring after posting quarterly results.
Q3 results due. EBIT seen at 6.7 million euros versus a year-earlier loss of 1 million. Poll:
Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 11 percent at 34.6 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
BAYER - Barclays starts with “underweight”; target price 105 euros
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 5.56 GMT.
German September industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.8 pct m/m.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ludwig Burger)