German stocks - Factors to watch on November 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BMW

Q3 results due. EBIT seen down 0.4 percent at 2.37 billion euros. Poll:

CONTINENTAL

Auto parts supplier Continental and lighting company Osram said they plan to set up a joint venture next year to develop lighting products for the automotive industry.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender’s chief governance officer, Florian Drinhausen, will next year be appointed as new chief corporate counsel, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, without citing the source of its information.

LINDE

The acceptance period for conversion of its shares into shares of the new company merged with Praxair is due to end at 1300 GMT.

SAP

Co-founder Hasso Plattner is selling a 360 million euro stake in the software company.

SIEMENS

Siemens Gamesa said on Monday it plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs worldwide as it braces for sales to plunge by as much as a fifth next year.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

The company kept its 2017 profit and sales guidance after a decline in nine-month results.

HOCHTIEF

Q3 results due.

JUNGHEINRICH

Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 15 percent at 62 million euros. Poll:

OSRAM

The lighting maker expects further growth in profit and sales next year after posting 2017 results on Monday that matched expectations as it sold more automotive chips.

RHEINMETALL

Q3 results due. Net income seen up 11 percent at 46.8 million euros. Poll:

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Q3 results due.

UNIPER

Q3 results due.

ZALANDO

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 88 percent at 2.3 million euros. The company already said it expected Q3 EBIT of between a 5 million euro loss and a profit of 5 million euros. Poll:

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Q3 results due. EBIT seen down 3.2 percent at $59.4 million. Poll:

MORPHOSYS

Q3 results due.

QIAGEN

The genetic testing company reaffirming its 2017 adjusted EPS target of $1.25-1.27 at constant exchange rates and before restructuring‍​ after posting quarterly results.

DEUTZ

Q3 results due. EBIT seen at 6.7 million euros versus a year-earlier loss of 1 million. Poll:

ELRINGKLINGER

Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 11 percent at 34.6 million euros. Poll:

PORSCHE SE

Q3 results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BAYER - Barclays starts with “underweight”; target price 105 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 5.56 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.8 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ludwig Burger)