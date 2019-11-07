German stocks - Factors to watch on November 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 1.38 billion euros. Poll:
Q3 results due
Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 879 million euros. Poll: Additionally, a two-day strike by Lufthansa flight attendants has begun after a German court ruled against management’s efforts to stop it.
Q3 results due
Fiscal Q4 results due
Banks and fund managers want the European stock trading day shortened by 90 minutes in a radical move they say would improve market efficiency and staff wellbeing - but exchanges are split.
Thyssenkrupp will receive first bids for its elevator division this week, three people familiar with the matter said, as major stakeholders differ over whether the conglomerate should sell a majority stake in its most profitable asset.
The company said that it would cut 350 jobs at its Homag subsidiary after orders from the furniture industry dropped. Group nine-month order intake rose 3.9%.
The company said that its guidance for 2019 was unchanged after it published quarterly earnings.
The company said its finance chief would resign at his own request effective April 30.
Allianz Global Investors, a top investor in Osram, reduced its stake to 5.01% from 9.36%, a filing showed.
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
9M results due
Q3 results due
INNOGY - Credit Suisse initiates with “underperform”
BEFESA - Goldman Sachs raises to “buy” from “neutral”
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq -0.3% at close.
Nikkei -0.1%, Shanghai stocks -0.3%.
Time: 5:19 GMT
* German September industrial output data due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.4% m/m
