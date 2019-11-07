German stocks - Factors to watch on November 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 1.38 billion euros. Poll:

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Q3 results due

LUFTHANSA

Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 879 million euros. Poll: Additionally, a two-day strike by Lufthansa flight attendants has begun after a German court ruled against management’s efforts to stop it.

MUNICH RE

Q3 results due

SIEMENS

Fiscal Q4 results due

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Banks and fund managers want the European stock trading day shortened by 90 minutes in a radical move they say would improve market efficiency and staff wellbeing - but exchanges are split.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp will receive first bids for its elevator division this week, three people familiar with the matter said, as major stakeholders differ over whether the conglomerate should sell a majority stake in its most profitable asset.

DUERR

The company said that it would cut 350 jobs at its Homag subsidiary after orders from the furniture industry dropped. Group nine-month order intake rose 3.9%.

FREENET

The company said that its guidance for 2019 was unchanged after it published quarterly earnings.

KNORR BREMSE

The company said its finance chief would resign at his own request effective April 30.

OSRAM

Allianz Global Investors, a top investor in Osram, reduced its stake to 5.01% from 9.36%, a filing showed.

COMMERZBANK

Q3 results due

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Q3 results due

FIELMANN

Q3 results due

PROSIEBENSAT1 MEDIA

Q3 results due

RHEINMETALL

Q3 results due

SCOUT24

Q3 results due

NEW WORK

Q3 results due

S&T

Q3 results due

BAYWA

Q3 results due

DEUTZ

Q3 results due

HAMBORNER REIT

Q3 results due

JUNGHEINRICH

Q3 results due

KOENIG & BAUER

Q3 results due

SAF HOLLAND

Q3 results due

SMA SOLAR

9M results due

WACKER NEUSON

Q3 results due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

INNOGY - Credit Suisse initiates with “underperform”

BEFESA - Goldman Sachs raises to “buy” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq -0.3% at close.

Nikkei -0.1%, Shanghai stocks -0.3%.

Time: 5:19 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMY

* German September industrial output data due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.4% m/m

