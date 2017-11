German stocks - Factors to watch on November 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

E.ON

Nine-month results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 6 percent at 786 million euros ($910 million). Poll:

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

The group affirmed its guidance as it published third-quarter results.

VONOVIA

Q3 results due. FFO I seen up 26 percent at 231 million euros. Poll:

AXEL SPRINGER

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 6 percent at 155 million euros. Poll:

BRENNTAG

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen down 5.5 percent at 194 million euros. Poll:

DUERR

Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 13.5 percent at 71 million euros. The group last month raised its 2017 target for order intake. Poll:

HANNOVER RE

Q3 results due. Net loss seen at 92.7 million euros, versus a year-earlier profit of 304 million. The group warned on full-year profit in September due to a spate of hurricanes. Poll:

NORMA

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITA seen up 12 percent at 43.3 million euros. Poll:

SCHAEFFLER

Q3 results due.

SYMRISE

Q3 results due. Net income seen up 15 percent at 69 million euros. Poll:

EVOTEC

Q3 results due.

KOENIG & BAUER

Q3 results due.

SCOUT24

Q3 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 5.50 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8643 euros) ($1 = 0.8639 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)