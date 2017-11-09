German stocks - Factors to watch on November 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Q3 results due. Operating profit seen up 31 percent at 740 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due. Seen swinging to a net profit of 477 million euros vs a yr-earlier loss of 288 million. Poll:
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 75 percent at 1.13 billion euros. Poll:
Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 11 percent at 841 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 2 percent at 5.62 billion euros. Poll:
October traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 10 percent at 1.06 billion euros. Poll:
Full Q3 results due. The reinsurer warned last month that it posted a third-quarter loss of 1.4 billion euros, hit by claims related to a series of hurricanes.
The broadcaster lowered its outlook for revenues and profits for the year late on Wednesday and abandoned a forecast for TV advertising revenues in its home market in the fourth quarter.
Separately, Red Arrow Entertainment Group, part of Germany’s ProSiebenSat 1 Media, has acquired a majority stake in U.S.-based film distribution company Gravitas Ventures, the Munich-based broadcaster said.
Q4 industrial business profit seen up 2 percent at 2.49 billion euros. Poll:
Q3 results due. EBITA seen up 7 percent at 189 million euros. Poll:
The steelmaker reports its best nine-month pre-tax profit for nine years, driven by a strong performance for its strip steel and trading business units as well as internal restructuring.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 7 percent at 25.7 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due. EBIT seen more than tripling to 8.7 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due. EBIT seen doubling to 35.9 mln eur. Poll:
Q3 results due.
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 5.44 GMT.
German September data on seasonally adjusted exports, imports, trade balance due at 0700 GMT. Exports seen -1.1 pct, imports seen +0.3 pct, trade balance surplus seen at 21.1 bln eur.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomason and Maria Sheahan)