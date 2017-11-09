German stocks - Factors to watch on November 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ADIDAS

Q3 results due. Operating profit seen up 31 percent at 740 million euros. Poll:

COMMERZBANK

Q3 results due. Seen swinging to a net profit of 477 million euros vs a yr-earlier loss of 288 million. Poll:

CONTINENTAL

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 75 percent at 1.13 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE POST

Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 11 percent at 841 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 2 percent at 5.62 billion euros. Poll:

LUFTHANSA

October traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

MERCK

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 10 percent at 1.06 billion euros. Poll:

MUNICH RE

Full Q3 results due. The reinsurer warned last month that it posted a third-quarter loss of 1.4 billion euros, hit by claims related to a series of hurricanes.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

The broadcaster lowered its outlook for revenues and profits for the year late on Wednesday and abandoned a forecast for TV advertising revenues in its home market in the fourth quarter.

Separately, Red Arrow Entertainment Group, part of Germany’s ProSiebenSat 1 Media, has acquired a majority stake in U.S.-based film distribution company Gravitas Ventures, the Munich-based broadcaster said.

SIEMENS

Q4 industrial business profit seen up 2 percent at 2.49 billion euros. Poll:

RTL

Q3 results due. EBITA seen up 7 percent at 189 million euros. Poll:

SALZGITTER

The steelmaker reports its best nine-month pre-tax profit for nine years, driven by a strong performance for its strip steel and trading business units as well as internal restructuring.

STADA

Q3 results due.

CANCOM

Q3 results due.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Q3 results due.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES

Q3 results due.

MEDIGENE

Q3 results due.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Q3 results due.

SMA SOLAR

Q3 results due.

HAMBORNER REIT

Q3 results due.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 7 percent at 25.7 million euros. Poll:

SAF HOLLAND

Q3 results due.

SGL GROUP

Q3 results due. EBIT seen more than tripling to 8.7 million euros. Poll:

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Q3 results due.

WACKER NEUSON

Q3 results due. EBIT seen doubling to 35.9 mln eur. Poll:

BERTELSMANN

Q3 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.44 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September data on seasonally adjusted exports, imports, trade balance due at 0700 GMT. Exports seen -1.1 pct, imports seen +0.3 pct, trade balance surplus seen at 21.1 bln eur.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomason and Maria Sheahan)