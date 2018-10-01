German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 1

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

ALLIANZ

Allianz’s 2018 financial year is going well, and earnings in the third quarter are consistent with previous quarters, the company’s finance chief said in a German newspaper interview.

BANKS

Germany’s financial regulator is worried about aggressive lending by banks and might require them to build extra capital reserves to guard against a property boom getting out of hand, Handelsblatt reports.

CARMAKERS

A German coalition committee is expected to decide after market close on whether to require carmakers to install hardware retrofits for older diesel vehicles. It will also discuss proposed changes to immigration law.

BMW’s association of independent German car dealerships advised its members to sign new long-term contracts with the carmaker before a deadline at the end of the month to avoid disruptions to the sale of cars and spare parts.

German carmaker Audi named Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler on Friday as its new director for technical development.

LINDE

Linde AG said it had received approval for its proposed $83 billion merger with Praxair from the Chinese antitrust authorities.

THYSSENKRUPP

The group will hold an analyst call on a planned corporate split at 1230 GMT. On Sunday it filled its two top management posts and approved plans to split the German conglomerate in two.

KNORR-BREMSE

German brake maker Knorr-Bremse has disclosed a contractual dispute with Robert Bosch GmbH ahead of a stock market flotation that could raise up to 4.2 billion euros ($4.9 billion).

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 4.56 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct m/m, 1.5 pct y/y.

German September Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen flat at 53.7.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)