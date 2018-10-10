German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 10

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

Deutsche Bank is backing a management buyout of the world’s largest purpose-built “co-living” building in west London, the Financial Times newspaper said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa monthly traffic numbers due at 1100 GMT.

Amazon is said to win $1 bln in cloud deals with SAP, Symantec, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

Eckert & Ziegler increases its 2018 profit guidance.

Offer period for the planned IPO of German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse due to end.

CECONOMY - Baader Helvea cuts to “hold” from “buy”

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 4.59 GMT.

No economic data scheduled.

