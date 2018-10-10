German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 10

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Deutsche Bank is backing a management buyout of the world’s largest purpose-built “co-living” building in west London, the Financial Times newspaper said on Wednesday.
Lufthansa monthly traffic numbers due at 1100 GMT.
Amazon is said to win $1 bln in cloud deals with SAP, Symantec, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.
Eckert & Ziegler increases its 2018 profit guidance.
Offer period for the planned IPO of German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse due to end.
CECONOMY - Baader Helvea cuts to “hold” from “buy”
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 4.59 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)