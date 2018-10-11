German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 11

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday welcomed progress in negotiations on a Brexit deal and said she wanted a close relationship with Britain after it leaves the European Union, especially on security matters.
German government economic forecasts due. A document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday that the government will cut its forecasts for this year and next.
Bayer AG’s Monsanto unit on Wednesday received a tentative ruling for a new trial on the $250 million in punitive damages awarded by a jury to a groundskeeper who alleged the company’s glyphosate-based weed killers, including Roundup, caused his cancer.
Germany’s BMW said it will take majority control of its main China joint venture for 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion), the first such move by a global carmaker as Beijing starts to relax ownership rules for the world’s biggest auto market.
Chief executive Herbert Diess warned in a German newspaper interview that the planned environmental regulations could have dire consequences, including severe job losses.
The company said late on Wednesday that earnings in 2018 were likely to fall short of expectations, saying it now expected annual revenues of around 4.8 billion euros and EBITDA of around 540 million euros.
Q3 results due. Core profit seen down 2.6 percent.
Fiscal Q2 results due. Europe’s largest refiner had already cut its full year earnings forecast in September.
Capital Markets Day due.
German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse on Wednesday set the final offer price for shares in its initial public offering at 80.00 euros per share, in one of this year’s biggest listings in Germany.
Dow Jones -3.2 pct, S&P 500 -3.3 pct, Nasdaq -4.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -4.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -4.3 pct.
Time: 4.48 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
