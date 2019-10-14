German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 14

(Adds Bayer, Huawei and Fraport)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

Singapore’s state investor Temasek intends to hold on to its 4% stake in Bayer despite stock losses, Tan Chong Lee, head of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South-east Asia, said in an interview with Handelsblatt.

He said the initial bet behind Temasek’s involvement on Bayer’s plant protection activities, in view of finite agricultural land resources worldwide, was still valid.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker on Sunday said that it has no plans for a sale or an initial public offering of luxury brand Lamborghini, after Bloomberg reported that it was considering shedding the unit.

Chinese battery cell producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) and Volkswagen Caminhoes e Onibus reached an agreement to supply the automaker with batteries for its trucks and buses fleet in Latin America.

DAIMLER

German carmaker Daimler is recalling hundreds of thousands of Mercedes-Benz vehicles including Sprinter van models over diesel emissions issues.

SIEMENS

Germany-based technology company Siemens will invest 500 million euros in energy technology and transmission and transportation infrastructure in Colombia, President Ivan Duque and the company said on Friday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co and Deutsche Bank and Varde Partnershave have decided to lower the IPO price of their Australian non-bank lender, Latitude Financial, which is due to list in the local bourse on Friday, by at least 11%, two sources told Reuters.

FRAPORT

Fraport said cargo volumes dropped by 2.9% in the first nine months but the number of passengers grew 2.3% in the same period.

Telecoms

Chinese telecommunications business Huawei may deliver components for German 5G networks, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Monday, citing a draft catalogue of security requirements for telecom networks issued by regulator Bundesnetzagentur.

The report said the plan, which would no longer include previous clauses barring Huawei from market entry, was due to be published over the next few days.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2%, S&P 500 +1.1%, Nasdaq +1.3% at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +1.1%.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September Wholesale Price Index due at 0600 GMT.

