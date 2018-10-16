German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 16

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Some 218 out of a total 350 jobs to be cut at Deutsche Boerse in the next three years are in Germany, Handelsblatt reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.
The industrial gases maker said late on Monday it had completed work with staff of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on remedies to secure approval for the proposed merger with Praxair and that the package had been submitted to the FTC’s Commissioners.
German engineering association VDMA holds an engineering summit.
MERCK KGaA
Capital markets day due.
The insurer suffered an unusual spike in industrial property insurance losses in the third quarter, weighing on earnings this year, it said late on Monday.
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 4.55 GMT.
German August import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +5.2 pct y/y.
German October ZEW sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at -12.0 vs -10.6. Current Conditions seen at 74.5 vs 76.0.
