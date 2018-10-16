German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 16

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Some 218 out of a total 350 jobs to be cut at Deutsche Boerse in the next three years are in Germany, Handelsblatt reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

LINDE

The industrial gases maker said late on Monday it had completed work with staff of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on remedies to secure approval for the proposed merger with Praxair and that the package had been submitted to the FTC’s Commissioners.

ENGINEERING

German engineering association VDMA holds an engineering summit.

MERCK KGaA

Capital markets day due.

TALANX

The insurer suffered an unusual spike in industrial property insurance losses in the third quarter, weighing on earnings this year, it said late on Monday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +5.2 pct y/y.

German October ZEW sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at -12.0 vs -10.6. Current Conditions seen at 74.5 vs 76.0.

