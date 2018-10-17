German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 17

BERLIN, Oct 17 2018(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BREXIT

European Union leaders will give British Prime Minister Theresa May a tough reception in Brussels on Wednesday, warning her to rally support at home for the Brexit deal on offer or be cut loose without one in March.

AUTOS

European monthly car registration data due from association ACEA at 0600 GMT.

BASF

BASF said it is addressing EU antitrust concerns over the Solvay polyamide deal, adding that the EU Commission is expected to make a decision in early 2019.

Plant advanced technologies signed a new partnership agreement with BASF to intensify search for discovery of biofungicides.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE, FRESENIUS

German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care cut its 2018 sales and net income target on Tuesday after its U.S business did not perform as well as expected in the third quarter, prompting Fresenius to narrow its guidance.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The venture capital arm of the German telecoms company is opening its second major fund to external investors, Vicente Vento, co-founder of Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, tells Handelsblatt in an interview.

EVOTEC

Evotec will form a strategic research alliance in reproductive medicine and women’s health with Ferring, the Hamburg-based drug development company said on Wednesday. The collaboration aims to deliver small molecule pre-clinical development and investigational new drug ready candidates.

ZOOPLUS

Preliminary Q3 revenues due. Sales seen up 22 pct at 338 million euros ($391.20 million).

ENBW

Annual investor day due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIXT - Helvea Baader raises to “buy”, price target 112 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.2 pct, S&P 500 +2.1 pct, Nasdaq +2.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5:15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data due.

