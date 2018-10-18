German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 18

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BREXIT

British Prime Minister Theresa May assured EU leaders in Brussels on Wednesday that she can still reach a Brexit deal, avoiding a showdown over stalled talks as Brussels stepped up planning for a failure of negotiations.

SAP

Q3 results due. Non-IFRS net income seen up 8 pct, at 1.3 billion euros ($1.50 billion). Poll:

AUTOS

EU lawmakers are expected to back a 35 percent cut in carbon dioxide emissions from new trucks by 2030, EU sources said ahead of a vote on Thursday over new rules that seek to fight global warming without harming industry.

Volkswagen plans to scrap older diesel vehicles in Germany that owners trade in for incentives worth up to 10,000 euros ($11,497), daily Bild reported.

Separately, Oliver Blume, the CEO of Volkswagen’s Porsche unit, is due to speak at IfA industry summit.

AIRLINES

Increasing competitive pressures inside and outside Europe could lead to additional airline restructurings and bankruptcies, the German government said in a response to a parliamentary query that was published on Thursday by the Handelsblatt newspaper.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is among lenders that agreed to join a digital trade information network to be set up by seven banks, including HSBC and Banco Santander, according to a Santander manager.

Separately, two former Deutsche Bank traders were found guilty by a New York jury on Wednesday of engaging in a scheme to manipulate the Libor benchmark interest rate between 2005 and 2011.

INSURERS

German insurance association GDV due to hold a conference on regulation.

Also, Hannover Re Investor Day due in London.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Investor and Analyst Conference due.

DUERR

Duerr said it would close its loss-making micro gas turbine business and cut its earnings target for 2018 as costs from winding up the business will weigh on profit.

HELLOFRESH

HelloFresh said it had acquired Canadian competitor Chef’s Plate Inc for a middle double digit million Canadian dollar amount.

IPO

Issue period for D-shares in Qingdao Haier due to end.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -2 pct.

Time: 4:46 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September wholesale price index due at 0600 GMT.