German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 19

Akorn has appealed to a court ruling allowing German healthcare group Fresenius to walk away from its $4.75 billion takeover of Akorn in the United States.

Volkswagen’s Porsche brand does not need a stock market listing to fund growth, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said, adding he was confident the maker of the iconic 911 sportscar can repeat last year’s record sales in 2018.

U.S. software maker Microsoft aims to deepen its cooperation with Thyssenkrupp, Microsoft Germany’s managing director Thorsten Herrmann told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

The German lender is scrapping individual bonus payments for most of its employees in a review of its compensation scheme, Handelsblatt reported, citing documents it obtained.

Q3 results due. Net income seen up 17 percent. Poll:

Dow Jones -1.3 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -2.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

No economic data scheduled.

