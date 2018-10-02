German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 2

BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CARMAKERS

Bleary-eyed leaders of Germany’s coalition parties emerged in the small hours of Tuesday morning to say they had agreed on a way of cutting pollution in cities while avoiding unpopular driving bans. Details are expected later in the day.

Also, Volkswagen’s supervisory board is due to meet to discuss the future of Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, German news agency DPA reported. The board had postponed a decision on the matter last Friday.

Separately, German monthly car sales data expected.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has restructured the client-facing side of its capital markets business covering rates, forex and equity into a global unit, Handelsblatt reported.

Separately, Australia’s Latitude Financial, partly owned by Deutsche Bank, said it has deferred a planned IPO due to market conditions and a change in leadership at the mortgage lender.

GRENKE

Grenke 9M new business due.

TELE COLUMBUS

Tele Columbus, the telecoms and cable TV company, said that supervisory board members Frank Krause and Voker Ruloff had resigned. Shareholder United Internet will be “constructively involved” in choosing replacements.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 4.50 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

