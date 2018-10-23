German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 23

BERLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BAYER AG

A U.S. judge on Monday affirmed a verdict against Bayer AG BAYGn.DE unit Monsanto that found its glyphosate-based weed-killers responsible for a man’s terminal cancer, but said the $250 million punitive damages portion of the award had to be reduced.

THYSSENKRUPP

United States-based fund manager Harris Associates L.P has taken a 3.08 percent stake in ThyssenKrupp, a regulatory filing on Monday showed, as the German conglomerate struggles to reform itself amid activist pressure.

SARTORIUS

Q3 results due.

TALANX

Talanx capital markets day due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BASF SE: Baader Helvea cuts to “sell” from “hold”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.

Time: 4:45 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.9 pct y/y.

