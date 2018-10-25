German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 25

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 25 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BAYER

The company on Wednesday said it had received the approval for Hemophilia A treatment Jivi for routine prophylactic treatment in Canada.

COVESTRO

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 3.7 percent at 830 million euros ($951 million). Poll:

DAIMLER

Full Q3 results due. The company published key Q3 figures and issued a profit warning on Oct. 19, blaming government proceedings and measures concerning its diesel vehicles, among other things.

LINDE

Deutsche Boerse late on Wednesday said Linde PLC shares will remain in the blue-chip DAX index following the merger of Linde AG with Praxair. The merger will be reflected in the index by a split of 1.54 new share for every old share effective 29 Oct.

AIXTRON

Signed a joint venture agreement with South Korea’s Iruja Co. Ltd to invest in Apeva, an OLED deposition technologies.

KION

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITA seen down 3 percent, net income seen down as much as 19 percent. Poll:

METRO

Q4 results due.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Q3 results due. Adj EBIT seen up 17 percent at 158 million euros. Poll:

PUMA

Q3 results due. Net profit seen up 20 percent at 74.5 million euros. Poll:

SILTRONIC

Q3 results due.

WACKER CHEMIE

Q3 results due.

CECONOMY

Q4 results due.

DMG MORI

Q3 results due.

KRONES

Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 14 pct at 52.4 million euros. Poll:

TAKKT

Q3 results due.

VOSSLOH

Q3 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.4 pct, S&P 500 -3.1 pct, Nasdaq -4.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -3.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.

Time: 4:49 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October Ifo business climate index due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 103.0, down 0.7 points compared with the previous month.

DIARIES

(Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)