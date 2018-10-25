German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 25

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 25 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The company on Wednesday said it had received the approval for Hemophilia A treatment Jivi for routine prophylactic treatment in Canada.
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 3.7 percent at 830 million euros ($951 million). Poll:
Full Q3 results due. The company published key Q3 figures and issued a profit warning on Oct. 19, blaming government proceedings and measures concerning its diesel vehicles, among other things.
Deutsche Boerse late on Wednesday said Linde PLC shares will remain in the blue-chip DAX index following the merger of Linde AG with Praxair. The merger will be reflected in the index by a split of 1.54 new share for every old share effective 29 Oct.
Signed a joint venture agreement with South Korea’s Iruja Co. Ltd to invest in Apeva, an OLED deposition technologies.
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITA seen down 3 percent, net income seen down as much as 19 percent. Poll:
Q4 results due.
Q3 results due. Adj EBIT seen up 17 percent at 158 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due. Net profit seen up 20 percent at 74.5 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q4 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 14 pct at 52.4 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Dow Jones -2.4 pct, S&P 500 -3.1 pct, Nasdaq -4.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -3.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.
Time: 4:49 GMT.
German October Ifo business climate index due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 103.0, down 0.7 points compared with the previous month.
