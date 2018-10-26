German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 26

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BASF

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 12 percent, at 1.56 billion euros ($1.78 billion). Poll:

SAP

SAP said Juergen Mueller was joining the company’s management board as Chief Innovation Officer.

VOLKSWAGEN

German auto maker Volkswagen struck a slew of deals on Thursday to streamline its new Traton unit into a pure-play truck and bus business, and ready it for a planned stock market listing next year.

FREENET

Freenet, the largest shareholder in Switzerland’s Sunrise Communications, is open to offers to sell its stake outright, the independent German telecoms company’s CEO Christoph Vilanek said.

WASHTEC

Q3 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.9 pct, Nasdaq +3.0 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 4:41 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October GfK consumer sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Index seen at 10.5 points, down 0.1 from the previous month.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)