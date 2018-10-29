German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 29

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Q3 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen up 18 percent at 345 million euros ($392.99 million).

BASF

BASF said on Monday it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China’s Sinopec Corp to build a steam cracker with annual capacity of 1 million tonnes in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing.

DAIMLER

The National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) said it has opened an investigation into Mercedes-Benz USA’s compliance with federal laws and execution lapses over 1.4 million safety recalls in the past 18 months.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank said on Sunday it planned to terminate an agreement to sell its Mexican assets to local bank Accendo Banco , without giving further details.

AIRBUS

Airbus is close to naming an outsider to replace finance chief Harald Wilhelm after board moves to overhaul top management in response to a corruption probe, people close to the matter said.

GEA GROUP

Full Q3 results due. The company warned on profit on Oct. 10, saying it now expected annual revenues of around 4.8 billion euros and EBITDA of around 540 million euros.

METRO

The retailer said Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac, who hold option rights which give them control over a 20.59 percent voting stake in the company, intend to influence the composition of the management and supervisory boards.

FRESENIUS

Fresenius Kabi announced on Friday the immediate availability in the United States of Arsenic Trioxide Injection in a 10 mg per 10 mL vial presentation.

QIAGEN

Q3 results due after market close.

SENVION SA

Senvion said on Monday it joined an agreement with Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions to form a strategic wind alliance in Japan.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MERCK KGAA - Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -1.7 pct, Nasdaq -2.1 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -2.1 pct.

Time: 5:54 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

