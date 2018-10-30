German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 30

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BEIERSDORF

Q3 results due. Sales seen up 0.9 percent at 1.78 billion euros, with organic growth slowing to 3.3 percent. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The stock exchange operator posted a 10 percent rise in net profit in the third quarter and confirmed its guidance for the full year.

FRESENIUS

Q3 results due. The group said on Oct. 16 it now saw 2018 net income growth at the low end of its 6-9 percent target range, citing Fresenius Medical Care earnings below expectations.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Q3 results due. The group issued a profit warning on Oct. 16, citing slower growth in dialysis services in North America, its largest market.

The company said late on Monday that Gregor Zuend, the head of the Zurich University Hospital, would become member of FMC’s supervisory board.

LUFTHANSA

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 7 percent at 1.4 billion euros. Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN

Q3 results due. Operating profit seen down 26 percent at 3.21 billion euros. Poll:

Volkswagen, Mobileye IPO-MOBV.O and Champion Motors announced plans to launch a ride hailing service with hundreds of self-driving electric vehicles in Israel from 2019.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Q3 results due. The group published key 9-month figures on Oct. 22 and trimmed its full-year guidance.

NEMETSCHEK

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen up 19 percent at 29.5 million euros. Poll:

QIAGEN

The company said on Monday Q3 results exceeded targets, adjusted earnings per share $0.35.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Q3 results due. FFO I seen up 8 percent at 36.5 million euros. Poll:

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Q3 results due.

AIXTRON

Q3 results due. Operating profit seen up 40 percent at 6.45 million euros. Poll:

DRAEGERWERK

Full Q3 results due. The group published key figures on Oct. 15 and warned on full-year profit.

GRENKE

Q3 results due.

RATIONAL

Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 9 percent at 52.9 million euros. Poll:

HOCHTIEF

Cimic Group said on Monday that CPB Contractors won projects under western Sydney Infra Plan.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -1.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.4 pct.

Time: 5:56 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October jobless data due at 0855 GMT. Seen -12,000, with unemployment rate unchanged at 5.1 pct.

German preliminary October inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI, HICP seen +0.1 pct m/m, +2.4 pct y/y.

