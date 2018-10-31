German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 31

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

VOLKSWAGEN, AUDI

Q3 financial results due from Volkswagen’s premium unit Audi.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Freseniums Medical Care is actively evaluating opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, its CEO told analysts on a call. It does not expect to need to do further disposals to close its deal to buy NxStage Medical Inc.

THYSSENKRUPP

The European Commission has opened a deeper investigation into Thyssenkrupp’s planned steel joint venture with Tata Steel over concerns that it could raise prices and harm competition.

AIRBUS

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 140 percent at 1.44 billion euros. Poll:

RIB SOFTWARE

Q3 financial results due.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Q3 financial results due.

IPO

Primepulse IPO offer period ends.

Sixt Leasing SE

The company said on Tuesday it appointed Michael Martin Ruhl as new CEO effective from 1 January 2019.

BEIERSDORF AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 93 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS

