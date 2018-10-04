German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ALLIANZ

PIMCO, a part of German insurer Allianz SE, on Tuesday said it will buy municipal bond manager Gurtin, and together manage $38 billion in dedicated municipal bond assets.

AUTOMAKERS

EU lawmakers backed a target on Wednesday to cut carbon dioxide emissions from cars and vans by an ambitious 40 percent by 2030, drawing howls from the car industry and setting the stage for a battle with national governments.

Separately, Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto needs to increase its capacity in Europe by 400,000 cars annually from the start of the next decade, Chief Executive Bernhard Maier was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

In addition, BMW rivals and ride-hailing companies are considering joining its consortium for developing self-driving cars as auto industry profits come under increasing pressure, board member Klaus Froehlich said on Tuesday.

Carmakers also reported U.S. sales.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has hired Oliver Wyman consultancy to help on US stress test.

E.ON

Aaron Stern, head of international investments at activist investor Fir Tree Partners, said E.ON was trading at a large discount to its peers at 11 times earnings because it has a “hodgepodge” of businesses.

“The share price can double over the next 24 months,” Stern said, adding that he thought it could reach close to 19 euros a share.

SIEMENS

Russian natural gas producer Novatek said it has signed a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement with Siemens to strengthen and develop the strategic partnership and cooperation in integrated gas-to-power projects.

THYSSENKRUPP

The works council of ThyssenKrupp’s steel unit is due to hold a regular news conference at 1100 GMT.

WIRECARD

Chief Executive Markus Braun sees potential to increase Wirecard’s market value to more than 100 billion euros, he told German business daily Handelsblatt. The group’s current market capitalisation stands 23.6 billion euros.

HOCHTIEF

Australian subsidiary Cimic’s Leighton Asia has won a A$110 million ($78 million) building project in India with Bayaweaver Ltd.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 4.54 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.4114 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)