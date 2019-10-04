German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Allianz’s property arm is buying residential Japan assets worth up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) from Blackstone funds, the Wall Street Journals reported.
Bayer’s Chief Information Officer James Swanson joined Johnson & Johnson where he took on the role of Chief Information Officer, the Wall Street Journal reported.]
CEO Carsten Spohr told Die Welt that Germany can learn from France when it comes to creating an industrial policy. Germany needs more centralisation in order to make infrastructure investments and decisions more quickly, he told the paper.
The Financial Times said on Thursday that an independent investigation of its coverage of German payments company Wirecard had found no evidence that its reporters had colluded with speculators.
The Prague City Court ruled on Thursday to invalidate an order for Volkswagen to pay Czech customers more than 500 million crowns ($21.27 million) in damages for the Dieselgate affair, news website www.idnes.cz reported.
US markets closed.
Nikkei +0.1%, Chinese markets closed.
* Lobby group VDMA is due to publish monthly engineering orders.
