German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

Allianz’s property arm is buying residential Japan assets worth up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) from Blackstone funds, the Wall Street Journals reported.

BAYER

Bayer’s Chief Information Officer James Swanson joined Johnson & Johnson where he took on the role of Chief Information Officer, the Wall Street Journal reported.]

LUFTHANSA

CEO Carsten Spohr told Die Welt that Germany can learn from France when it comes to creating an industrial policy. Germany needs more centralisation in order to make infrastructure investments and decisions more quickly, he told the paper.

WIRECARD

The Financial Times said on Thursday that an independent investigation of its coverage of German payments company Wirecard had found no evidence that its reporters had colluded with speculators.

VOLKSWAGEN

The Prague City Court ruled on Thursday to invalidate an order for Volkswagen to pay Czech customers more than 500 million crowns ($21.27 million) in damages for the Dieselgate affair, news website www.idnes.cz reported.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +0.1%, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 4:59 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* Lobby group VDMA is due to publish monthly engineering orders.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)