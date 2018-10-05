German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 5

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer is due to meet with airline executives to discuss how to cope with delays to flights in Germany.
The group said its finance chief Joachim Preisig had decided to leave at the end of the year and named Ingo Arnold to replace him.
Family-owned German investment group Haniel said on Thursday that it had transferred a 7.3 percent stake in retailer Metro to a Czech-Slovak investor group, after receiving antitrust clearance.
Jadeberg Partners AG said it was selling its stake in Smart Building solution provider MCS Solutions to Nemetschek.
ProSiebenSat.1’s e-commerce division Nucom is actively looking for acquisition opportunities, but valuations are very high at the moment, daily Handelsblatt quoted the unit’s chief Claas van Delden as saying.
WESTWING (IPO-WEW.F)
The group’s IPO bookrunner said the books were comfortably oversubscribed throughout the price range.
OSRAM LICHT AG - Credit Suisse starts with “neutral”, 37 euros price target
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.8 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Chinese markets closed.
German August industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m.
German August producer prices also due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +2.9 pct y/y.
