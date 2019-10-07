German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

A U.S. glyphosate lawsuit in St. Louis, Missouri, will be delayed, Bayer said on Sunday.

DAIMLER

Daimler may have to recall 260,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles after German motor vehicle authority KBA warned the luxury carmaker that the transporter vans may contain illegal engine management software, Bild am Sonntag reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has reshuffled its top management in India in the first such move after new CEO Kaushik Shaparia took over in May, The Economic Times reported.

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post is in talks with potential buyers of its Streetscooter electric delivery van unit, which will make a double digit million euros loss this year, Chief Executive Appel told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

OSRAM

Austria’s AMS failed in its 4.5 billion euro ($4.9 billion) takeover attempt of Osram but said it would still explore strategic options to pursue an acquisition of the German lighting group.

ENBW

The utility company may buy some assets from rival E.ON , EnBW Chief Executive Frank Mastiaux told the Rheinische Post’s Saturday edition.

TUI

The group’s airline unit Tuifly will get funds for an expansion into the market for long-haul flights in exchange for cost cuts, Handelsblatt reported, citing an internal memo.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4%, S&P 500 +1.4%, Nasdaq +1.4% at close.

Nikkei -0.2%, Chinese markets closed.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

August industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen at -0.3% m/m.

