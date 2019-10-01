German stocks - Factors to watch on October 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Chief Executive Christian Sewing is due to hold a speech at a business conference in northern Germany.
Germany’s post and parcel group is due to present a new multi-year strategy.
Offer period for AMS’s takeover bid ends. The chipmaker, which on Friday hiked its initial bid to compete with private equity investors, has offered 4.5 billion euros ($4.92 billion) for the German lighting company.
Freenet on Monday reiterated that it would vote against a planned capital increase at Switzerland’s Sunrise Communications Group to finance the acquisition of UPC Switzerland.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Credit Suisse initiates coverage with “neutral” rating
Dow Jones +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.8% at close.
Nikkei +0.7%, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 4:54 GMT
* Markit’s German manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for September due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 41.4.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel and representatives from the IMF, WTO, World Bank, OECD and ILO are due to speak to journalists in Berlin after their annual meeting.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)