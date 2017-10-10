German stocks - Factors to watch on October 10

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

SIEMENS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet a representative of Siemens along with businessmen from other German firms on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

The Brazilian auto market should grow 40 percent in the next four years as Latin America’s largest economy emerges from its deepest recession in a century, the new head of Volkswagen AG in Brazil said on Monday.

Separately, Volkswagen expects to reach a decision in its ongoing talks about potential expansion with Russia’s GAZ group by the end of the year, Andreas Renschler, head of Volkswagen’s truck business and a member of the management board, told Boersen-Zeitung.

K+S

The German minerals company plans to combine its salt and potash businesses to make savings and target customers more effectively, it said on Monday, disappointing investors hoping for a more far-reaching overhaul.

QIAGEN

Qiagen and Centogene AG announced a collaboration to provide clinical testing solutions in rare genetic diseases.

AIR BERLIN

Flights operated by insolvent German carrier will end by Oct. 28 at the latest, it said on Monday, urging staff to seek jobs elsewhere while it works towards a carve-up of its assets.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 0511 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August trade balance due at 0600 GMT. Exports seen +1 pct m/m, imports +0.4 pct m/m, trade balance seen at 20.3 billion euros.

