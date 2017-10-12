German stocks - Factors to watch on October 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ECB

A longer extension of the European Central Bank’s asset purchase programme may be more beneficial when markets are calm, ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday, just weeks before the ECB is due to decide whether to extend stimulus.

U.S. FED

Federal Reserve policymakers had a prolonged debate about the prospects of a pickup in inflation and slowing the path of future interest rate rises if it did not, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank’s last policy meeting on Sept. 19-20 released on Wednesday.

BASF

The chemical group said on Wednesday it had halted deliveries of TDI, which is used in the production of foam materials, after detecting excessive levels of dichlorobenzene.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

When Sprint and T-Mobile bring their expected merger plans to the U.S. Department of Justice for antitrust review, the career staff who do the bulk of the probe into whether the deal will hurt customers will likely recommend that it be stopped, three people familiar with their thinking told Reuters.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

End of carve-up talks with Lufthansa and easyJet due.

VOLKSWAGEN

The automaker’s plan to cut costs by creating a new car parts business could unlock funds for its move to electric vehicles and herald an eventual spin-off that could transform its profitability, analysts said on Wednesday.

German court opens test case over Porsche SE’s attempt in 2008 to acquire VW.

AIRBUS

John Leahy, who has sold planes worth over a trillion dollars during more than two decades as sales chief at Europe’s Airbus, is finally calling it a day at the end of the year after one last push to level the score with Boeing, executives said.

FRAPORT

Monthly traffic figures due at 0500 GMT.

INNOGY

The energy group bought Statkraft’s 50-percent share in a U.K. offshore wind project.

SUEDZUCKER

Q2 results due. Operating profit seen up 32 percent at 131 million euros ($155 million). Poll:

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Investor and analyst conference due.

SOLARWORLD

Most creditors will probably lose more than 90 percent of capital, Handelsblatt reported, citing the insolvent firm’s liquidator.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

INNOGY - S&P raises to “BBB” from “BBB-”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 4.56 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

