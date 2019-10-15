German stocks - Factors to watch on October 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank did not disclose more than one million suspect money transfers with Danske Bank until February, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, about five years after a whistleblower flagged suspicious transactions at Danske.

Separately, the bank published pro-forma earnings to reflect business segments following its restructuring.

VOLKSWAGEN

The company has postponed its final decision to build a car plant in Turkey amid international criticism of the country’s military operation in northern Syria, Handelsblatt reported.

UNIPER

The company’s chief executive told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that Uniper would not be broken up, easing fears of employees after Fortum gained control.

ENERGY

German power network operators on Tuesday will set a surcharge on electricity bills to support renewable energy in 2020. The EEG mechanism is widely watched as it creates an annual charge of well over 20 billion euros which some policymakers want to abolish to help consumers at a time that climate-related costs of energy rise.

HELLOFRESH

The company raised its revenue forecast for the full year due to better than expected performance in the third quarter.

KLOECKNER & CO

The company lowered its previous full-year guidance for EBITDA because of weaker market conditions.

VARTA

The battery maker anticipates a 50% increase in performance for batteries for electric cars, according to the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

AIRBUS - Barclays starts coverage with “overweight” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.1% at close.

Nikkei +1.9%, Shanghai stocks -0.5%.

Time: 4:25 GMT

ECONOMY

* German October ZEW investor morale due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at -27.0, current conditions at -26.0

* A deal to smooth Britain’s departure from the European Union is hanging in the balance after diplomats indicated the bloc wanted more concessions from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said a full agreement was unlikely this week.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)