German stocks - Factors to watch on October 16

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Bulgaria is ready to double its subsidies for Volkswagen as it is trying to convince the company to build a new car plant there rather than in Turkey, Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper reported.

AUTOS

European monthly car registrations due

CECONOMY

The supervisory board of the electronics retailer is due to discuss the possible early termination of Chief Executive Joern Werner, who was appointed in January.

WACKER CHEMIE

The speciality chemicals maker cuts its guidance for 2019.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9%, S&P 500 +1.0%, Nasdaq +1.2% at close.

Nikkei +1.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.3%.

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled

