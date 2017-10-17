German stocks - Factors to watch on October 17

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

AUTOS

European monthly car sales figures due from ACEA at 0600 GMT.

Daimler is recalling more than 1 million Mercedes-Benz cars and sport utility vehicles worldwide to address potential unintended air bag deployments, it said on Monday.

COMMERZBANK

The lender posted 132 million euros in second-half net exceptional revenues after terminating a joint venture with France’s BNP Paribas.

INFINEON

Infineon said it was aware of, and had taken action to correct a flaw in the encryption used for secure products such as identity cards that was revealed by researchers on Monday.

LUFTHANSA

EasyJet said on Monday it had also submitted an expression of interest in acquiring parts of Italy’s insolvent national carrier Alitalia.

AIRBUS

Airbus agreed on Monday to buy a majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries jetliner program, grabbing control of a struggling competitor at the second attempt and giving the Canadian plane-and-train-maker an unexpected boost in its costly trade dispute with Boeing Co.

SARTORIUS

The lab equipment maker cut its profit and sales forecast for this year after destocking by some customers and a temporary freeze of deliveries from Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria, while keeping medium-term targets steady.

HYPOPORT

The group said financial marketplace Europace had reached transaction volume of around 36 billion euros in the first nine months of 2017.

SIXT LEASING

The company appointed Thomas Spiegelhalter as its next CEO from Jan. 1, 2018 and extended the mandate of its CFO by three years until 2021.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 20.0 points vs 17.0, Current Conditions seen at 89.0 vs 87.9.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

