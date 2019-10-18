German stocks - Factors to watch on October 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

E.ON

The company raised 1.5 billion euros with two new bonds.

LUFTHANSA

Alitalia’s rescue hopes received a boost on Thursday with signs that Lufthansa could take a stake in the Italian carrier, while Rome agreed to a 350 million euro bridging loan to ease immediate cash worries.

VOLKSWAGEN

Monthly deliveries data due.

VW said on Thursday it has been granted an additional 90 days to test its compliance programmes required under a criminal plea agreement with the U.S. government following its emissions cheating scandal.

THYSSENKRUPP

Finland’s Kone has come forward with a bid for Thyssen’s elevator unit, but the sum was lower than rival bids made by private equity investors, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, adding that Kone would still have the possibility of improving its offer.

SCOUT24

German classifieds group Scout24 has picked three private equity firms for the second round of bidding for its autos unit AutoScout24, people close to the matter said on Thursday.

CECONOMY

The supervisory board of the struggling German consumer electronics chain ousted its chief executive officer on Thursday and named an interim leader.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.4% at close.

Nikkei +0.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.6%.

Time: 4:55 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

