German stocks - Factors to watch on October 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

SAP <SAPG.DE

Europe’s most valuable technology company reported that third-quarter revenue growth slowed after a strong first half and profits came up just short of analysts’ expectations.

HANNOVER RE

Investor Day due.

HOCHTIEF

The builder’s 17.1 billion-euro bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.

FREENET

The telecom service provider has replaced a post-2016 bridge finance with a 710-million-euro, five-year bank loan.

ZOOPLUS

Q3 trading statement due.

GK SOFTWARE AG

The company decided to issue convertible bonds worth up to 15 million euros in nominal terms.

VARTA

Shares in battery maker Varta due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The IPO priced at 17.50 euros a share, at the top end of the indicated range.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”, lifts target price to 104 euros from 88 euros

BMW - Morgan Stanley cuts to “underweight” from “equal-weight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 5.04 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8511 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)