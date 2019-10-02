German stocks - Factors to watch on October 2

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

AUTOS

Major carmakers reported U.S. September sales. Table:

Additionally, German September new car registrations due

BANKING

Frankfurt is poised to be Europe’s biggest beneficiary from Britain’s departure from the European Union, but job creation in Germany will fall short of initial estimates, according to a bank study.

GRENKE

Nine-month business update due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.3%, S&P 500 -1.2%, Nasdaq -1.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.5%, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 4:14 GMT

ECONOMY

* No major German economic data scheduled

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was not blameless in the trade tensions casting a pall over the global economy, mentioning the lengthening Brexit negotiations as a source of uncertainty to stand beside the United States-China trade war.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)