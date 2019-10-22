German stocks - Factors to watch on October 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BASF

The company is reducing the size of its executive board as part of ongoing efficiency measures.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender is considering substantial cuts to the unit that trades interest-rate securities, a division that survived a large-scale pullback as part of the lender’s sweeping revamp in July, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Vossloh AG

The rail infrastructure firm on Tuesday confirmed its operating full-year outlook, adding that it expected significantly improved earnings before interest and taxes in 2020.

INFINEON

Silicon Valley-based Cypress Semiconductor said it received green light from the European Commission for a $10 billion takeover deal by German chipmaker Infineon.

BAYER

The German drugmaker said it had submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Mirena intrauterine device.

SOFTWARE

The German IT firm on Tuesday reported a 5% increase in third-quarter revenue at constant currency driven by strong growth in its its Adabas & Natural database line. It confirmed its 2019 guidance.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DWS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA: Barclays initiates with “overweight” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2%, S&P 500 +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.9% at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1%.

Time: 5:21 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)