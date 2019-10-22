German stocks - Factors to watch on October 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
The company is reducing the size of its executive board as part of ongoing efficiency measures.
The lender is considering substantial cuts to the unit that trades interest-rate securities, a division that survived a large-scale pullback as part of the lender’s sweeping revamp in July, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Vossloh AG
The rail infrastructure firm on Tuesday confirmed its operating full-year outlook, adding that it expected significantly improved earnings before interest and taxes in 2020.
Silicon Valley-based Cypress Semiconductor said it received green light from the European Commission for a $10 billion takeover deal by German chipmaker Infineon.
The German drugmaker said it had submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Mirena intrauterine device.
The German IT firm on Tuesday reported a 5% increase in third-quarter revenue at constant currency driven by strong growth in its its Adabas & Natural database line. It confirmed its 2019 guidance.
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA: Barclays initiates with “overweight” rating
Dow Jones +0.2%, S&P 500 +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.9% at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1%.
Time: 5:21 GMT
No major economic data scheduled.
