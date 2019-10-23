German stocks - Factors to watch on October 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
EU leaders should delay Brexit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson paused legislation on his deal following a parliamentary defeat, EU Council President Donald Tusk said, as Britain spins towards a possible election to break the impasse.
Europe’s corporate recession is expected to accelerate, according to the latest forecasts, as companies struggle with uncertainties from Brexit, the protracted U.S.-China trade spat and Germany’s manufacturing recession.
European Union governments widened the EU ban on pesticides linked to harming bees after deciding not to renew their approval for Bayer’s insecticide known as thiacloprid.
International Investors’ Day due
The company’s Sixt Leasing lowered its guidance for 2019 earnings before taxes to around 29 million euros, down from around 30.5 million euros.
GERRESHEIMER - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”
NORDEX - SocGen initiates with “hold” rating
Dow Jones -0.2%, S&P 500 -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.7% at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.3%.
Time: 4:12 GMT
No major German economic data scheduled
