German stocks - Factors to watch on October 23

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

Monsanto Co sued Arkansas agricultural officials on Friday to stop a proposed summer ban on a weed killer linked to widespread crop damage beyond the major farm state’s borders.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Workers at Deutsche Bank’s retail arm Postbank are threatening to stage a strike over a wage dispute, labour union Verdi said on Sunday, ahead of a round of negotiations due to start on Monday.

HENKEL

The consumer goods group may further expand its business in the United States via acquisitions, Chief Executive Hans van Bylen told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.

INFINEON

Infineon aims to replace NXP as the market leader in chips for the automotive sector, Peter Schiefer, the head of Infineon’s automotive business, told Automobilwoche magazine.

LINDE

Deutsche Boerse said tendered shares in Linde would replace Linde’s current share class on the blue-chip DAX index due to the expected merger with Praxair.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa’s Eurowings budget unit is offering new pilots licensed to train others to fly Airbus A320 aircraft, such as those it is taking over from Air Berlin, a 20,000 euro bonus for signing on, Rheinische Post reported, citing no sources.

Separately, Air Berlin is demanding damages from its part-owner Etihad Airways for letting it become insolvent and it hopes for payment of at least 10 million euros, Air Berlin’s administrator told Rheinische Post.

REINSURERS

Annual industry meeting due in Baden-Baden, Germany.

VOLKSWAGEN

Audi’s workers in Germany are demanding that the premium carmaker extend job guarantees by five years to 2025 and are seeking an agreement with management by the end of the year, Der Spiegel cited works council chief Peter Mosch as saying.

Separately, Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung said that VW was expecting a visit from EU authorities early this week, after BMW offices were searched in connection with cartel allegations last week.

HOCHTIEF

Hochtief parent ACS’s counterbid for toll-road group Abertis could face hurdles from the European antitrust authority, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. Italy’s Atlantia could raise its offer even to 20 euros per Abertis share, the daily added, citing analysts.

DEUTZ

The company expects to generate 5-10 percent of its annual revenues with hybrid or fully electric engines in five years, Chief Executive Frank Hiller told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. But it may also make acquisitions in conventional diesel technology, he said.

HAMBORNER REIT

The group said it had renewed leases with the core tenants of its office properties in Bremen and Muenster.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

The real estate company is looking for acquisitions to grow its business in European markets such as Germany, Britain, France and Ireland, its finance chief Karim Bohn reiterated in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung.

RATIONAL

The commercial-kitchen maker is considering setting up a factory in the United States in response to the strengthening euro, its finance chief Axel Kaufmann told German weekly Euro am Sonntag.

ROCKET INTERNET

Loss-making meal-kit-delivery group HelloFresh, which is majority-owned by Rocket, set the price range for its Nov. 2 listing.

BRAIN

The biotech firm aims to turn a profit by the end of its current fiscal year and expects the funds it raised in its IPO to last until then, Welt am Sonntag quoted Chief Executive Juergen Eck as saying in an interview.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Maria Sheahan)