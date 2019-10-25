German stocks - Factors to watch on October 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

AUTOS

Last day of Handelsblatt automotive conference in Stuttgart with BMW Chief Executive Oliver Zipse among the speakers.

HENKEL

German consumer goods company Henkel named Chief Financial Officer Carsten Knobel as its next chief executive, replacing Hans Van Bylen after a string of poor results for the maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo, Dial soap and Persil detergent.

LUFTHANSA AIRBUS

An investigation into a series of engine failures on Airbus’s A220 jet is studying whether a software change allowed unexpected vibrations that tore parts and forced three emergency landings, several people familiar with the case said. Lufthansa’s unit Swiss halted its fleet of A220 jets for more than a day on Oct. 15.

SAP

SAP named Thomas Saueressig as a new executive board member, following a leadership shakeup that saw Bill McDermott replaced by co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein. Saueressig will retain responsibility for product engineering.

SIEMENS

Company expects revenue from its oil and gas division in Brazil in 2020 to double compared to 2018 levels, an executive said on Thursday, citing upcoming oil auctions that could total around $26 billion.

COMMERZBANK

Two of the bank’s top shareholders are worried that Commerzbank’s restructuring and cost reduction plans don’t go far enough, Bloomberg reported.

1&1 DRILLISCH

The company corrects its EBITDA forecast for this year to around 690 million euros following due to a price adjustment procedure, it said in a statement.

UNIPER

Uniper deliberately obstructed Fortum’s proposed purchase of a stake in the German utility by registering assets in Russia as strategic, Kommersant daily quoted Fortum FORTUM.HE CEO Pekka Lundmark as saying on Thursday.

MTU Aero Engine

Third-quarter results due. Operating profit seen at 194.14 million euros ($216.02 million). Poll:

GEA

Third-quarter results due.

WASHTEC

Third-quarter results due.

DMG MORI

Third-quarter results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.8% at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 4:49 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Ifo business sentimate index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen falling to 94.5, current conditions seen falling to 98.00 and business expectations seen improving to 91.0 points.

