German stocks - Factors to watch on October 28

(Adds Deutsche Bank entry)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

ECB

Jean-Claude Juncker, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, and Christine Lagarde, President-designate of the European Central Bank, deliver speeches at a farewell event in honour of Mario Draghi at the end of his term as the ECB’s chief.

THYSSENKRUPP

Top representatives at IG Metall, Germany’s biggest union, will not approve a sale of Thyssenkrupp’s prized elevator division unless potential buyers give far-reaching concessions to employees, they said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has been tapped to become the head of Germany’s car industry lobby, installing a politician from the state that is home to Volkswagen in the influential post, Bild am Sonntag reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Qatari investors in Deutsche Bank want the lender’s chairman to leave after he botched an attempt to appoint their envoy to the board, people familiar with the matter said.

AROUNDTOWN, TLG IMMOBILIEN

Germany’s Aroundtown and TLG Immobilien said on Sunday they have agreed the terms of a potential all-stock merger of the two real estate firms.

COVESTRO

Third-quarter results due. Revenue seen at 3.18 billion euros ($3.53 billion). Poll:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Third-quarter results due. Revenue seen at 726.6 million euros ($805.29 million). Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6%, S&P 500 +0.4%, Nasdaq +0.7% at close.

Nikkei +0.3%, Shanghai stocks +0.7%.

Time: 5:45 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 0.2% M/M, -2.9% Y/Y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)