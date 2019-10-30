German stocks - Factors to watch on October 30

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen at 2.42 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Q3 results due

VOLKSWAGEN

Q3 results due. EBIT seen at 4.22 billion euros. Poll:

DAIMLER

The company is recalling some new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric cars because of a potentially defective bolt in the differential, it said.

MORPHOSYS

Morphosys said it affirmed its financial guidance after a Q3 net loss of 24.2 million euros.

Additionally, the company said a primary endpoint was met in a study demonstrating superiority of the combination of Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide compared to Lenalidomide alone.

HOCHTIEF

The company’s Australian division Cimic said its CPB Contractors had won contract for upgrading a highway in Melbourne.

AIRBUS

Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 1.05 billion euros. Poll:

FUCHS PETROLUB

Q3 results due

GRENKE

Q3 results due

QIAGEN

Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 81 million euros.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Q3 results due

RIB SOFTWARE

9M results due

DIC ASSET

Q3 results due

DRAEGERWERK

Q3 results due

DWS

Q3 results due

KLOECKNER

Q3 results due

KRONES

Q3 results due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SARTORIUS - SocGen initiates with “hold” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.6% at close.

Nikkei -0.5%, Shanghai stocks -0.5%.

Time: 5:18 GMT

ECONOMY

* German October unemployment data due at 0855 GMT, total jobless number seen +2,000, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 5%

* German October inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen unchanged m/m, +1.1% y/y. HICP seen unchanged m/m, +0.8% y/y. Additionally, German state inflation data throughout the morning.

* Brexit: Britain will hold its first December election in almost a century after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval from parliament for an early ballot aimed at breaking the deadlock.

DIARIES

