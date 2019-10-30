German stocks - Factors to watch on October 30

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Q3 results due. EBITDA seen at 2.42 billion euros. Poll:
Q3 results due
Q3 results due. EBIT seen at 4.22 billion euros. Poll:
The company is recalling some new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric cars because of a potentially defective bolt in the differential, it said.
Morphosys said it affirmed its financial guidance after a Q3 net loss of 24.2 million euros.
Additionally, the company said a primary endpoint was met in a study demonstrating superiority of the combination of Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide compared to Lenalidomide alone.
The company’s Australian division Cimic said its CPB Contractors had won contract for upgrading a highway in Melbourne.
Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 1.05 billion euros. Poll:
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 81 million euros.
Q3 results due
9M results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
SARTORIUS - SocGen initiates with “hold” rating
Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.6% at close.
Nikkei -0.5%, Shanghai stocks -0.5%.
Time: 5:18 GMT
* German October unemployment data due at 0855 GMT, total jobless number seen +2,000, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 5%
* German October inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen unchanged m/m, +1.1% y/y. HICP seen unchanged m/m, +0.8% y/y. Additionally, German state inflation data throughout the morning.
* Brexit: Britain will hold its first December election in almost a century after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval from parliament for an early ballot aimed at breaking the deadlock.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)