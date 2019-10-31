German stocks - Factors to watch on October 31

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, October 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ZALANDO

Online fashion retailer Zalando reported that sales growth picked up again in the third quarter when it saw more than 1 billion visits to its site, with growth especially strong in Spain, the Nordics and the Czech Republic.

DELIVERY HERO

The online food delivery services hiked its 2019 revenue guidance to between 1.44 and 1.48 billion euros as third-quarter sales were up 117%.

HOCHTIEF

Third-quarter results due

NEMETSCHEK

The software firm posted a 46.4% rise in operating profit during the third quarter and confirmed its 2019 outlook.

DMG MORI

Third-quarter results due

ENCAVIS

Company said it extended the mandate of its chief executive and chief finance officers.

QIAGEN

Company said third-quarter sales were in line with preliminary results announced on Oct. 7 as it revised its full-year outlook for sales and tightened its outlook for adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

WACKER CHEMIE AG: Citigroup cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.3% at close.

Nikkei +0.4%, Shanghai stocks -0.3%.

Time: 6:24 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales for September due at 0700 GMT. Seen rising 0.2% m/m, 3.5% y/y.

DIARIES

