German stocks - Factors to watch on October 31

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, October 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Online fashion retailer Zalando reported that sales growth picked up again in the third quarter when it saw more than 1 billion visits to its site, with growth especially strong in Spain, the Nordics and the Czech Republic.
The online food delivery services hiked its 2019 revenue guidance to between 1.44 and 1.48 billion euros as third-quarter sales were up 117%.
Third-quarter results due
The software firm posted a 46.4% rise in operating profit during the third quarter and confirmed its 2019 outlook.
Third-quarter results due
Company said it extended the mandate of its chief executive and chief finance officers.
Company said third-quarter sales were in line with preliminary results announced on Oct. 7 as it revised its full-year outlook for sales and tightened its outlook for adjusted earnings per share (EPS).
WACKER CHEMIE AG: Citigroup cuts to “neutral” from “buy”
Dow Jones +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.3% at close.
Nikkei +0.4%, Shanghai stocks -0.3%.
Time: 6:24 GMT
German retail sales for September due at 0700 GMT. Seen rising 0.2% m/m, 3.5% y/y.
