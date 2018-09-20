German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 20

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CARMAKERS

IAA trucks trade fair continues in Hanover.

Germany will likely have to delay its target of having 1 million electric vehicles on the road by two years to 2022, according to a government-sponsored report.

Also, Volkswagen will end almost of all its operations in Iran, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a U.S. official who led the discussions with the carmaker.

CHEMICALS

Wage talks for Germany’s chemicals sector workers continue.

LANXESS

Analyst roundtable due.

ROCKET INTERNET

Q2 results due.

SCHAEFFLER

Capital Markets Day due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

