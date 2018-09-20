German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 20

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
IAA trucks trade fair continues in Hanover.
Germany will likely have to delay its target of having 1 million electric vehicles on the road by two years to 2022, according to a government-sponsored report.
Also, Volkswagen will end almost of all its operations in Iran, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a U.S. official who led the discussions with the carmaker.
Wage talks for Germany’s chemicals sector workers continue.
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
