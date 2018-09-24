German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 24

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DAIMLER, BMW, VOLKSWAGEN

Carmakers and German government representatives failed to reach a compromise on Sunday over potential hardware retrofits for older diesel vehicles, with the country’s transport minister saying further talks would take place in the coming week.

Separately, Volkswagen’s Porsche will stop offering diesel versions of its cars, the unit said on Sunday, sharpening its focus on hybrid and battery-powered vehicles instead.

In addition, planned requirements drawn up by the European Union to lower CO2 emissions of commercial vehicles are too demanding and very expensive to implement, Stefan Buchner, head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks at Daimler, told Euro am Sonntag.

HENKEL

The German consumer goods group is scanning the market for takeovers, its chief financial officer told a paper, declining to say whether it was looking at Nestle’s skin health unit that was put up for sale this month.

MERCK

Australian technology company Immutep Ltd said on Monday it entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Germany’s Merck KGaA and U.S. company Pfizer Inc.

SIEMENS

The German engineering group said its boss Joe Kaeser met Iraq’s prime minister on Sunday to discuss a proposal by the German company to expand the Middle East nation’s power production.

SIXT SE

Sixt Leasing, in which Sixt holds a 41.9 percent stake, late on Friday cut the outlook for its contract portfolio, now expecting them to be stable this year compared with 2017, having previously expected a slight increase.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 24:

Following the index reshuffle, technology stocks will for the first time be included in the MDAX and SDAX indices as well as the TecDAX. Also, the MDAX will be expanded to 60 members, and the SDAX to 70.

MDAX

IN: COMMERZBANK, QIAGEN, SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS , UNITED INTERNET, SARTORIUS, MORPHOSYS, FREENET, SILTRONIC, EVOTEC, BECHTLE, TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND , 1&1 DRILLISCH, SOFTWARE AG, NEMETSCHEK, ALSTRIA OFFICE

SDAX

IN: CARL ZEISS MEDITEC, JENOPTIK, TALANX, JUNGHEINRICH, STROEER, CANCOM, LEONI, DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR, AIXTRON, S&T, COMPUGROUP, CECONOMY, BEFESA, ISRA VISION , XING, PFEIFFER VACUUM, RIB SOFTWARE, SHOP APOTHEKE, NORDEX, SMA SOLAR, MEDIGENE, BAYWA, DR. HOENLE

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 4.54 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Ifo business sentiment index for September due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 103.2 vs 103.8, Current Conditions at 106.1 vs 106.4, Expectations at 100.2 vs 101.2.

